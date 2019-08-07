Branston Pickle Tea is a Thing That You Can Make Yourself if You've Lost Your Mind

Branston Pickle is celebrating Afternoon Tea Week by sharing a recipe for a hellish concoction that includes a couple teaspoons of its famous pickle. Yeah.

The company brought in tea designer, creator, consultant, and judge, Bernadine Tay who cooked up a brew the sees the newish smooth variation of Branston Pickle steeped in a pot with enough ingredients to presumably mask the taste as much as possible.

"Every cheese lover knows that a cheese sandwich with Branston Pickle is an ideal pairing," said Tay. "The Branston Pickle-infused tea marries both cheese and pickle to celebrate one of the nation’s favourite occasions – afternoon tea."

The tea is intended to be paired with cheese on place of red wine, if you're giving alcohol a break. It includes slices of apple, orange, lemon, celery leaves, and two types of tea, as well as the chunk-less pickle so it doesn't look like someone's had a cheeky vom in your teapot.

You can check out the full recipe below in case you were looking for a new YouTube challenge, and are sick of eating laundry tablets.

Branston Lovers Tea Recipe (for one 500ml teapot)

Boiling water

1 fruit teabag (should contain hibiscus)

1 black teabag (any breakfast tea blend)

2 heaped teaspoons of Branston Smooth Pickle

3 thin orange slices

4 apple slices

1 slice of lemon

Small bunch of celery leaves

2 heaped teaspoons of honey (optional but recommended)

Method: Mix all ingredients and add hot water before allowing to steep in the teapot for approximately 5 – 7 minutes. Strain the mixture into a cup. To serve hot, serve immediately in small teacups or shot glasses and sip with a cheese and pickle sandwich. To serve iced, leave to infuse for longer till cooled. Add ice and serve in a long glass with a stick of celery for an interesting savoury iced tea option. Tips: No milk, no sugar.

Loving the tips here. What kind of fucking idiot is putting milk and sugar into a pot of tea? Use pickle like a normal human being. [Metro]