BT Sport Will Be Live Broadcasting Football in HDR

The BT Sport 4K UHD channel is getting a re-brand and will henceforth be known as BT Sport Ultimate, and will be the first channel in the UK to do live HDR broadcasts.

You can watch all of your sporty goodness in 4K, UHD, HDR, and BT TV viewers will get Dolby Atmos to round out their experience.

The first live HDR match on the channel is going to be the Liverpool v Manchester City on Sunday, August 4, and obviously to enjoy that you'll need a telly that's capable of supporting HDR and a BT TV set-top box.

While restricted to BT Sport Ultimate for the moment, the company has said it will "extend to other BT Sport customers, such as EE 4G pay monthly customers and those who watch via the BT Sport app or via Sky".

Back in June, EE announced its 5G home broadband plans that will include Apple TV 4K and BT Sport, so it's good to know that customers will be able to get in on the action.

Feature image credit: Unsplash