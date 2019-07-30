Cadbury is Launching a Selection of White Chocolate Later This Month

White chocolate is once again rearing its pasty head in the Cadbury range, but it won't be exclusive to Creme Eggs and there are no cash prizes involved.

This time around, it's just your favourite Cadbury treat in a white chocolate variant, including white chocolate bars, giant buttons, and Freddo Treasures. The range will be an Asda exclusive for some reason, and you'll find it in stores starting on August 29.

"We’re always looking for ways to grow and innovate our Cadbury range and are delighted to be bringing the new Cadbury White Chocolate range to stores across the UK," said Cadbury's brand executive, Nancy Galvin. "We can’t wait to hear what our fans think about these delicious new products."

We don't know how long they'll be available, or if they'll roll out in places other than Asda eventually.

In other recent Cadbury's news, the company announced a 30 per cent less sugar Dairy Milk last month, that will sit alongside the regular, sugar-filled version.

If you're sitting around stuffing your face with chocolate bars, you might as well indulge properly rather than half-arsing it. Or just stop being an unhealthy git. But don't ruin the prospect of a delicious sweet treat by guzzling down the crappiest version available, is what I'm saying.