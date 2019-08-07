Celebratory* Brexit 50p Fast-Tracked into Production

The UK's current government and current chancellor are planning to dump millions of celebratory/commiseratory Brexit 50 pence pieces on the UK, hopefully in time for the current EU exit deadline of October 31.

The previous plan for a Brexit-inspired 50p to join the nation's varied coin set was announced back in 2018 when the our glorious leaders thought we were sailing to a swiftly negotiated and victorious exit from the EU in the following March; although the plan back then was merely to mint a few thousand of the coins – bearing the cringeworthy inscription "peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations" – to sell to collectors. New chancellor Sajid Javid wants millions of the things put into general circulation, though, so everyone can perpetually remind themselves of the collective national trauma of 2016-2019.

The Telegraph says Javid's instructed his people to work on the coin release ASAP, because there's nothing more pressing to sort out in the national in-tray, so let's have a bit of fun. [Guardian]

