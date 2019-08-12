Dentists Want Schools to Be Sugar-Free Zones

Dentists shaking their heads in dismay at the state of the nation's teeth are pushing for new rules on the eating of sugary foods, and are angling for a future in which our schools become sugar-free zones in order to give the teeth of the children a few hours of respite from the attack of unhealthy foods and drinks.

The appeal is backed up by numbers too, with the Faculty of Dental Surgery reporting that over 100,000 children under the age of 10 have been admitted to hospital for severe dental problems over the last three years, making teeth problems the number one reason children in England see a medical specialist.

Professor Michael Escudier of the FDS said: "It is incredibly worrying that levels of tooth decay among children in England remain so high – especially when you consider that it is almost entirely preventable through simple steps such as brushing twice a day with appropriate strength fluoride toothpaste, visiting the dentist regularly, and reducing sugar consumption."

He added that "...limiting the availability of surgery foods and drinks in schools is essential" and is asking the government to consider implementing guidelines as part of its review of school food standards. [Royal College of Surgeons via ITV News]