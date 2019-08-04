Domino's Has Spent £7m on Pizza Sauce and Toppings to Get Ahead of Brexit

To save itself a headache when October 31 rolls around, Domino's has decided to drop millions of pounds on the frozen toppings and tomato sauce that is usually imports to preempt any Brexit difficulties.

While its cheese and flour suppliers are UK-based, the company sources frozen meat, and ambient products like pineapple - an integral topping for any true pizza-lover - from abroad, including the tomato sauce for its pizza which it ships in from Portugal.

Because shit is still very much in the air with Brexit, and smeared all over everything else in the vicinity for that matter, the UK is leaving the EU at the end of October with a deal or without one, which obviously has far-reaching consequences for a number of industries.

“A potential no-deal Brexit carries the increased risk of disruption to raw material supplies into the UK and foreign exchange volatility which could increase food costs,” said a Domino’s spokesperson.

So better to spend £7 million now when it knows what it's dealing with. Let's hope it has a really big freezer in an even bigger warehouse to store all of that delicious pineapple. [The Guardian]

