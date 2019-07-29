Dongle Leaks Offers Further Proof The Galaxy Note 10 is Losing a Key Feature

Back before the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung told a room of journalists (including me) that it wasn't in the habit of taking features away from people. It probably learned that after trying to drop the microSD card slot on the Galaxy S6, and that was why it wouldn't be dropping the 3.5mm headphone jack anytime soon. 18-ish months later and it sounds like things have changed, and we know this thanks to a weird leak - images of Samsung's USB-C to 3.55m dongle.

To be honest it's just like any other dongle of its kind. It's white, it has a USB-C port, and a 3.55m headphone jack that will dangle out of the bottom of your phone whenever you want to use your old-school headphones. The only question is whether it's included in the box, because the Galaxy Tab S6 announced yesterday does not. Hopefully this being the first Galaxy flagship means Samsung won't expect people to go off and buy one for themselves - even if leaks have claimed there will be USB-C earbuds in the box.

This isn't the first time we've heard Samsung might scrap the headphone jack for the Note 10, even though it's been rumoured for every flagship since Apple made the jump. Whether it's true this time or not has yet to be seen, but the presence of the dongle suggests that it's actually happening. Of course it's not the first Samsung phone to have the analogue port removed either, but so far it only happened on much cheaper devices. Let's just hope the rumours we'll be losing the microSD slot don't pan out. [SamMobile]