Driver Suspended for Refusing to Drive Pride Bus

A bus driver doing the rounds of Norwich was overheard refusing to take the controls of one particular vehicle, due to the fact its route number had been coloured in with rainbow stripes to help celebrate the events of Norwich Pride.

A passenger overheard the driver say that the rainbow number "promotes homosexuality" and he would therefore refuse to drive the whole thing, creating a delay while managers sourced a new driver not afraid of some coloured-in numbers. A passenger reported the incident on social media, went about as viral as you can with Norwich-based content, and has been reassured by operator Go East Anglia that the driver has been suspended.

Go East Anglia said: "We particularly want all customers of whatever background or sexual orientation to feel comfortable on our services. As a company we do not condone any behaviour from our drivers that does not support this view. The driver involved in this incident has been suspended and a full investigation is under way." [Guardian]