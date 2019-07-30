Fortnite World Cup Was Watched By About as Many People as Holby City

The world's first Fortnite World Cup will definitely not be the last Fortnite World Cup, as game maker Epic is claiming a massive ratings victory for the event – if you count distracted internet streaming as actual eyeballs-on data.

Combined viewer numbers via YouTube and Twitch for the live solo final reached 2.3m, which is more than Channel 5 gets for everything and about your average for a BBC or ITV news broadcast. BBC2 hardly ever gets that many people all on it at once either, with Epic saying its numbers for FWC don't even include people viewing the action in-game through the picture-in-picture streaming. It was big, at least with people it's already big with.

This made the event the most-watched esports event in history, they say, although that's only if you don't include data from all of China, where esports viewership is already a massive thing. [Epic]