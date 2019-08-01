Get 45% off Now TV's Entertainment Pass if You Buy Five Months in One Go

At this rate it feels as though paying full price for Now TV makes you a bit of sucker, because the service has so many damn sales and money off deals. Especially when sport is involved, but in this instance we're talking about the Entertainment Pass. Normally it would cost you £8 a month, but right now you can save yourself 45 per cent if you're buying five months in one go.

You'll have to go over to CDKeys to take advantage of this offer, because Now TV isn't actually doing this when you buy direct. The five month pass is £22, which is 45 per cent less than the £40 you'd have to buy if you subscribed through Now TV itself. It's not quite as enticing as the recent £140 Sports Pass discount, but if you fancy watching what Sky has to offer in 720p then you'll probably appreciate the saving.

Now TV's Entertainment Pass lets you watch a variety of Sky's live TV channels, including Sky One, Sky Atlantic, and more, plus a bunch of on-demand content that includes the likes of box sets and movies. And this works out as £4.40 a month, which is cheaper than some of the alternatives. Plus, since this is a pass from a (reputable) third party, you don't have to be a new customer to take advantage of the savings. [TechRadar]