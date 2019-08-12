Giffgaff Doubles the Data on Its Goodybag Bundles

Giffgaff is bringing you more bang for your buck by bumping up the data it offers with its flexible sim-only goodybags.

Its £10, £12, and £15 goodybags previously gave customers 3GB, 4GB, and 8GB of data respectively. The revamped goodybags will see that data increase while the price stays the same, meaning those three price points will now get you 6GB, 10GB, and 15GB data - roughly double of what you'd normally be getting.

This magnanimous offer comes in the wake of the network being slapped with a £1.4m fine by Ofcom for overcharging its customers with the very some goodybags that are now being bolstered with extra data.

Customers signing up for the bundles weren't having them applies to their accounts in a timely manner, resulting in them actually paying for usage outside of the special bundled rates. The saving grace for giffgaff is that it reported the fuck up to Ofcom itself, which is really the bare minimum, and had already started the process of refunding affected customers.

