Google Pixel 4: All The Facts And Leaks So Far

August 13:

After some initial spec leaks in mid-July, a more thorough info dump recently made its way online.

If it's to be believed, we're looking at a 5.7-inch Pixel 4 (slightly larger than the 3) and a 6.3-inch Pixel 4 XL with 2160 x 1080 HD+ and 2960 x 1440. QHD+ resolutions, respectively.

It said that the OLED screens will also have a sexy 90Hz refresh rate, which will make it one of the few phones in market with this capability - especially in Australia.

Under the hood the Pixel 4 is said to be finally getting a RAM upgrade to 6GB, with both 64GB and 128GB storage options. If you were hoping it would be launching with the new Snapdragon 855 Plus chip, we have some bad news - it's probably just getting the regular 855.

Another disappointment is the rumour that it will only have a 2,800mAH battery, which is actually a downgrade from the 2,915mAH in the Pixel 3.

If true we're hoping that there has is some significant power efficiency upgrades to explain the decision and ensure that the newer device has the same/improved battery life.

It is also rumoured that that the Pixel 4 will be replacing the second ultra-wide camera frok the a with a telephoto lens - and it's about time.

July 15:

Some image leaks revealed a mammoth camera bump that that sure seems massive compared to the sleek photos Google itself showed off last month.

It looks quite imposing and ugly and we're scared.

June 13:

The Made By Google Twitter account released this image in response to some leaked renders that were already making the rounds.

Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait 'til you see what it can do. #Pixel4 pic.twitter.com/RnpTNZXEI1 — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) June 12, 2019

The reveal here is a square camera bump at the rear, which shirks what a lot of the other big name phone manufacturers are doing at the moment. Except for Huawei, which pretty much had an extremely similar design for its Mate 20 series last year.

The original leaked renders came from Pricebaba, which look bang on and was shared by notorious phone leaker @onleaks on Twitter. I guess that's why Google decided to throw down.

And here comes your very first glimpse at the #Google #Pixel4 in form of gorgeous 5K renders based upon early prototyping schematics, on behalf of my Friends over @Pricebaba -> https://t.co/gjbtMlybdg (Please read the full story before reacting in order to make educated comments) pic.twitter.com/ZZAiseB9WP — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) June 10, 2019

When it comes to specs, we don't know much yet. However, there have been some leaked benchmarks which indicate that we could be looking down the barrel of a Snapdragon 855 processor, which would be a step up from the 845 that the Google Pixel 3 series has.

We have also heard that 6GB RAM will be under the hood, as well as the latest Android Q software, which we still demand should be named Android Quince.

You can also expect to see some amusing colour name variations as per usual, as well as a 'lite' version of the handset. However, considering that the 3a only just came out, we're thinking that its replacement won't make an appearance until 2020.

Considering how incremental the spec upgrades were between the Pixel 2 and 3, we're really hoping to be blown away this time around. The Pixel 3 was a good series, and we are in love with the 3a, but for a flagship price point it's okay to expect more.

We'll let you know if any more info or leaks emerge.

