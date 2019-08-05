Greggs is Kicking off the Countdown to Christmas With the Return of Its Festive Bake

The Festive Bake is being rolled out once again this year, and it's the closest thing to a British burrito stuffed with a Christmas dinner that you're going to get.

If you - like me - have never had the misfortune to try out one of these things, it's a load of chicken smooshed inside a pastry along with sage and onion stuffing, bacon, and cranberry sauce, and Greggs has officially announced its return to the menu this Thursday, November 7.

It's likely that the bakery chain will be handing out freebies closer to the time, as it has done in previous years. 2017 saw 1,200 free Festive Bakes at specific stores being handed out, while last year, 1,600 of the things were given away. Expect to see a similar promotion this year with even more free bakes on offer.

Just last week, Greggs announced that it would be trialling extended opening hours late into the night during the Autumn months, to warm up the old cockles of passersby doing their late night Christmas shopping no doubt, so you can fill your boots with all of the Festive Bakes that you can stomach. [Metro]