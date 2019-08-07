Huawei Casually Drops Mate 30 Launch Date (And Google May Be Missing)

Last week Huawei showed off the new HarmonyOS at its Developer Conference in China. And now it has confirmed the launch date of the Mate 30, and it's earlier than usual.

Russian news site High-tech.mail.ru has reported that the news was casually mentioned during an EMUI 10 media session by Huawei's Consumer Business Software President Dr. Wang Chenglu.

He told the publication that the Mate 30 and Mate 30 pro would launch somewhere in Europe on September 19, which will be September 20 in Australia.

He also mentioned that the phones would contain the manufacturer's new Kirin 990 chipset.

Huawei's new chips are generally announced at IFA in Berlin, which will be kicking off on September 4. We're likely to find out more about it then and will be reporting live from the ground with all the details.

September is also early for a Mate release, with the series tending to launch in October.

Thanks to recent leaks, we're expecting to see a a hot round camera array on the rear of the devices. It's a nice changed from the square and rectangle changes in market at the moment, and looks pretty hot.

It's also said to have similar lenses to the P30 Pro from earlier this year.

There have also been rumours of a 6.7-inch QHD+ screen WITH A 90hZ refresh rate and a 4,200mAH battery with 55W SuperCharge functionality.

There has been talk that the Mate 30 series will launch without Google Services pre-installed thanks to the recent issues with the U.S. government. It's going to be damn interesting to see how that plays out between now and then.

Featured image: SlashLeaks

