Huawei Mate 30 Pro Leak Points to Some Pretty Nifty Camera Specs

As we approach the Galaxy Note 10 reveal, a Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak has sprung that could sink the Note 10 before it even gets afloat, and other such nautical analogies about Huawei making it look like crap.

The leak spills the beans on the Mate 30 Pro's camera, which we've already heard whispers about. At the moment, leaks seem to be flip-flopping between a circular array and rectangular housing, but the meat of the rumours has been the camera specs.

Twitter leaker @Rodent950 has shared the details on what they claim we'll find on Huawei's upcoming handset. We'll apparently be looking at a 40MP 1/1.5 inch sensor with a dual f/1.6 - f/1.4 aperture, and a 40MP 1/1.7 inch sense with a 120 degree ultrawide lens with the new cine lens feature. The third camera is rumoured to be an 8MP telephoto lens with the 5X optical zoom we've been hearing about. As per the previous rumours, the phone will also have a ToF sensor.

I told you a few rumors about Mate 30 pro camera, IMO this is more possible.

40MP 1/1.5" sensor with f/1.6 - f/1.4 aparture, RYYB pixel layout and Cine lens features when taking video.

40MP 1/1.7" 120° ultrawide lens with cine lens features.

8MP tele 5X zoom#HuaweiMate30Pro pic.twitter.com/ac3ODQnqVV — Teme (特米) (@RODENT950) July 31, 2019

The P30 Pro had a 40MP primary lens, 20MP wide angle lens, 8MP telephoto lens and a ToF sensor, so we expect to see some measure of improvement for the next Huawei smartphone.

Everybody's favourite Twitter leaker, Ice Universe, also chipped in with his thoughts on the Mate 30 Pro specs compared to the Note 10, which boils down to Samsung's cameras being garbage compared to what Huawei has to offer.

We'll find out more about the Note 10 at Unpacked this week, while the Mate 30 Pro is expected to launch later this year. [Mashable]