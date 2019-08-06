Huawei Unveils its New Harmony OS so Google Can Shove Android Up its Butt – Eventually

Huawei has made good on its promise to create its own OS that it can roll out to its smartphones "at any time" if Google pulls Android access.

While Huawei's dealings with the UK and US remains in flux thanks to the ongoing saga its found itself at the centre of, the company announced last month that it's developing its own OS to be deployed if Google is forced to pull Android support for its handsets, and that OS is called Harmony, as we learned at the Huawei Developer Conference.

Huawei consumer business group CEO, Richard Yu, revealed the new OS that the company has boasted will be faster than Android, and will be as hot on privacy as Apple's new iOS.

Harmony won't be going live on Huawei smartphones until it's needed – i.e. if Google pulls the Android plug, so it'll first be available on wearables, smart speakers, and other such doodads that need an OS but aren't a smartphone.

The OS is a "microkernel-based, distributed OS for all scenarios," making arguably more secure and reliable than Android, and will incorporate a "Deterministic Latency Engine" to rejig system resources based on where they're needed.

All in all, it sounds like Huaewi has a solid back-up plan should it get booted out of the Android club, so if you're a fan of the company's phones, you can be instilled with some measure of confidence that you can still pick one up without worrying that you're going to get shafted. [Engadget]