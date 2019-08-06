KFC's Free Chicken on A-Levels Results Day Lets You Go Home With Something to Make Your Parents Proud

It's results day next week for you little whippersnappers who have taken your A-Levels, and apparently the salve for failing the expectations of yourself and everyone around you is chicken.

Hot on the heels of Nando's and its modest range of free food for students getting their Scottish Higher, A-Levels, and GCSE results this month, KFC's offerings are downright demure, with a single snack box free with a £1.99 Krushem milkshake. The snack box usually costs £1.99 anyway, so really, you're just getting a free milkshake foisted on you. Which is fantastic news for milkshake fans.

The promotion is being run in conjunction with Student Beans, a discount site for young academics and kids that are just riding through their student years on a wave of cheap beer that occasionally breaks against a classroom. Just grab your Student Beans ID number, enter it into the Colonel's Club app, and you're away.

Snack boxes include some variant of chicken, fries, and a sauce if you're lucky, and you can wash both it and the taste of failure/sweet success down with that creamy Krushem.

A-Levels results day is on August 15, but if you needed reminding, a bit of free chicken is probably going to be the highlight of your day. So enjoy it while you can. [Metro]