Lego's Getting Back into Trains With the Ludicrously Expensive Disneyland Train & Station

When it comes to trains, Lego doesn't offer a whole lot of choice. The cheapest non-Duplo ones are £65 and £79 a piece, and they're the newly-released Hidden Side haunted train and the Hogwarts Express. The cheapest proper, motorised train is £120, so it's fair to say that you're going to have to pay a lot for the privilege of having a train set made of Lego. The newly-revealed Disney Train and Station is absolutely no exception.

The 2,925 piece set is a motorised train with steam engine sound effects to try and recreate the illusion that it's not running on electricity. It also comes with five minifigures and a replica of the Disneyland train station, and is set to cost £300 when it goes on sale to Lego VIPs next week. That's the same price as the 4,080 piece Disney castle, the 2,812 piece Cloud City playset, and 4,124 piece rollercoaster. In other words, it's going to cost an awful lot of money, and I want to believe that this quoted price is some sort of mistake.

But that's what the press release says, and our best in-office conclusion is that the price is up because of the train's motor functions. I also suspect there's some Disney tax involved, because that has happened to some other sets - especially Star Wars. The motorised effects can be controlled from a special smartphone app, though, so that's nice at least.

The set itself is based on the train and station at Disneyland, and in the set you build four cars: the train engine itself, the tender, passenger car, and a parlour car. It also comes with five minifigures: Mickey, Minnie, Chip and Dale in train uniforms, and for the first time ever, normal Goofy.

The set will be available to Lego VIPs from 21st August (next Wednesday) and is rumoured to go on general sale on 1st September. As mentioned earlier, it will cost £300.