London is Getting a Pop-up Pokemon Center to Celebrate the Launch of Sword and Shield

Attention Pokemon fans! Get your butts to London this October to visit the UK's first ever Pokémon Center. Yes I know that's not how we spell it on this side of the Atlantic, but that's what the Pokémon Company has decided to call it so you're going to have to grin and bear it.

The bad news is that it's a pop-up that'll be bellsprouting up for a limited time only, from Friday, October 18 to Friday, November 15. You'll find it in Westfield London, Ariel Way, Shepherd’s Bush, W12 7GF.

The opening of the retail store is to promote the launch of Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, coming to Nintendo Switch this November 15, paying homage to the UK's "role in inspiring the design and feel of the all-new Galar region players will explore in the games."

That's nice. As nice as a big, heart-shaped Corgi/Yamper butt. What's even nicer is this big ol' slice of gameplay from this year's E3 that you can chow down on below.

Details are still thin on the ground, with even the opening dates subject to change at this point, but if this is even half as good as the Pokémon Centers in Japan, we'll be psyched. Or even more resentful at getting fobbed off with a Plato's Cave version of the most magical place on earth, which is the more likely option. But still. Pokey mans! Yay!