Lucasfilm's First Non-Star Wars or Indiana Jones Film in Years is a Children of Blood and Bone Adaptation

Since Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012, the studio has been laser-focused on two of its biggest franchises: cycling up a whole deluge of Star Wars films, and getting going on a continuation of Indiana Jones. But now it’s working on a new project, wholly disconnected from supernatural treasure hunting or Jedi adventures.

Deadline reports Disney is moving ahead with an adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi’s 2018 young adult fantasy novel Children of Blood and Bone, picking up on a Fox 2000 rights acquisition that has survived the House of Mouse’s consumption of Fox and the ongoing radical cutdown of its previously planned movie slate.

Set in a world where an evil king orders the culling of Maji – practitioners of various elemental magics – Children of Blood and Bone follows a young orphaned Maji named Zélie, who sets out to bring magic back to her people and strike back against the king who subjugated them. Kay Oyegun, best known for her work on This is Us, is currently in talks with Disney to write the adaptation, while Dope and one-time potential Flash director Rick Famuyiwa is still attached to direct.

While prior producers back under Fox’s auspices Marty Bowen, Isaac Klausner, John Fischer, and Karen Rosenfelt, as well as Famuyiwa himself, will still be onboard the Disney version of the project, the deal has apparently caught the eye of Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy according to Deadline. Disney is looking to hand over Children of Blood and Bone to Lucasfilm to be their first non-Star Wars or Indy production since being bought by the megacorporation seven years ago.

It won’t be the first time Lucasfilm has dabbled in fantasy, of course – aside from the fact Star Wars is basically swords and sorcery with lasers and spaceships. There is, of course, their work with Ron Howard on Willow, which could make a return on Disney+ – but at the very least it means Disney is putting a level of importance on the project if it’s willing to let Lucasfilm spend some time away from the galaxy far, far away for a bit.

We’ll bring you more on Disney’s plans for Children of Blood and Bone as we learn it.

Featured image: Zélie as she appears on the cover art for Children of Blood and Bone. (Rich Deas, Henry Holt Books for Young Readers)