Marks and Spencer is Giving You Money off Your Lunch if You Remember to Bring Your Own Container

Bravo, Marks and Spencer, for rewarding its customers rather than punishing them for corporate decisions they've had absolutely jack all to do with.

Rather than just foisting a charge on people who dare brave the shops without their own containers or bags - for whatever reason that may be - Marks and Spencer is doing the decent thing and balancing it out by giving you money off for bringing your own containers along to the store's food counters.

The chain is already happy to knock 25p off the price of your hot drink if you can produce your own cup, and now that same discount will be applied at the Market Place counter, that offers both hot and cold food options to go.

"Our priority is to reduce single-use packaging and ensure any we do use can be reused or recycled, as we work towards our 2022 target for all our packaging to be widely recyclable," said Paul Willgoss, M&S director of food technology.

"Food-to-go is a growing market; so finding solutions in this space is an important part of our wider plan. Our Market Place containers are already widely recyclable, but we want to go a step further with the introduction of an incentive to encourage customers to switch to reusable containers."

You can always pick up a reusable container at the counter for £4, ready to use for next time.

The store is apparently the first retailer to offer its customers a discount for using their own reusable containers, and with over 70,000 of them popping in to visit the Market Place for grub across the 23 stores it's currently available in, with a concerted effort, it could help to save on a lot of single-use plastic.

"It is massively encouraging to see M&S become the first major retailer to offer customers a financial saving encouraging them to make an important change to their shopping habits," added Trewin Restorick, CEO and founder of environmental charity Hubbub.

"We hope customers will respond positively and other retailers will follow this lead."

So if you don't like being charged for shit and are wondering why none of these retailers are coughing up cash to reward you for remembering to being along your own bags and containers, get down to M&S to show your support for businesses that are doing it right. [Metro]