Met Office Warns That Climate Change is the Culprit Behind the UK's Top 10 Scorching Temperatures

In case you hadn't noticed, it's been pretty toasty these past few weeks. These past few years even, with the Met Office announcing the UK's top 10 hottest years have all fallen this side of 2002.

The Met Office has been beavering away digitising weather records stretching back to 1884, and has announced that the clustering of sweltering temperatures in more recent years is a trend it would expect to see in a changing climate.

"Our climate in the UK has warmed at a very similar amount to the global temperature rise, so just under 1C for the UK," said science manager of the National Climate Information Centre (NCIC), Dr Mark McCarthy.

"Under that warming climate, we would expect that the hot extremes would tend to cluster in more recent times and the colder extremes are further back in time.

"Although we do still experience colder extremes like 'the beast from the east' last spring, generally speaking the story we have is that overall it's the warmer events and these higher temperatures that are dominating."

The UK's coldest temperatures were recorded in 1892, and the most recent coldest year that made the top 10 is 1963. The hottest temperature recorded was 2014, with the subsequent top 10 entries all coming in post-2002.

In another report, the BBC confirmed that the hottest July day on record was this year, with a high of 38.1C in Cambridge last week, while the hottest temperature reached on our little island was 38.5C in Faversham, Kent, back in 2003.

The Met Office has said that heatwaves are more frequent now because of climate change, with last year's scorcher being 30 times more likely to have occurred because of it.

It's too early to predict where this year will fall in the grander scheme of things, "because just a few extreme months can make a significant difference," explained Dr McCarthy. So far, the highs have been pretty unbearable, but the summer isn't over just yet, and there's plenty of time for us all to get roasted alive. [BBC News]

Featured image: Unsplash