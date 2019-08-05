More Leaked Huawei Mate 30 Pro Renders Seem to Confirm the Snazzy New Camera Set Up

Hot on the heels of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro's leaked camera specs this week comes a design leak based on the cases which isn't all that different from what we'v already seen.

After render that were doing the rounds in June showed off a a rectangle camera array and hole-punch design, more alleged leaked renders popped up in July with a completely different look that saw the rear-facing lenses maintain their grid formation, but had them placed inside of a circular panel instead.

This latest leak is still in line with that, but is sporting a notch at the front rather than the hole-punch that we've seen so far.

The render also shows a noticeably absent headphone jack, which sucks, so let's hope it's not that accurate after all. [SlashGear]

Feature image credt: Slashleaks