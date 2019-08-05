Nestle Launches Plant-Based Vegan Lattes With a Timed-Exclusivity Deal at Tesco

The Nescafe Gold range has added three new latte coffees to the mix with almond, oat and coconut lattes.

The three lattes are the world’s first plant-based latte soluble coffee apparently, and have been certified by the Vegan Society. They'll be available only at Tesco as of today, right through until February 2020 when the timed-exclusivity deal runs out, at which point they'll roll out to other retailers.

"Our new premium Nescafé Gold frothy coffees bring the plant-based, non –dairy trend out of the coffee shop and into the home," said Neil Stephens, head of the Nescafé business in the UK and Ireland, without realising how close he is to getting run out of town for categorising it as a 'trend'. The poor, brave bastard. "The three delicious flavours, oat, almond and coconut are also vegan friendly as well as being a source of calcium.

"Nescafé is the world’s favourite coffee, but we do not take our position for granted. We are quick to spot and embrace fast moving coffee trends and tastes in this highly competitive and innovative market. Our new plant based vegan latte mixes are the latest in a long list of innovations to bring new and exciting sensory experiences to our loyal Nescafé consumers,” he added.

The three new coffees nicely round out Nescafe's exiting range of 17 frothy coffees, bringing it up to 20. And don't forget, as with the launch of any vegan foodstuff, you'll definitely be forced to drink it against your will, so please - if you can manage it - let us know how upset you are about that in the comments.