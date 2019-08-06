OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes Has Been Cancelled

This week, while discussing the OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes’ special episode that saw the heroes of Turbo Plaza teaming up with Sonic the Hedgehog and his friend-who-is-just-a friend Tails, series creator Ian Jones-Quartey quietly announced a bit of news that nobody wanted to hear.

While speaking with Den of Geek, Jones-Quartey mentioned that now that the Sonic special is in the can, the show’s crew is looking forward to K.O.’s next batch of adventures, which will culminate in the series’ finale after three seasons:

“Well now that we’re through with Sonic, I’m really hoping that everybody binges, gets caught up, watches every week, and joins us for the series finale, which is gonna play later this year. It’s the culmination of a lot of things that we’ve been working on, and it’s just coming out to be a whole lot of fun. In OK K.O.! we do our big serious stories, but we always make sure that for every deep dark thing, there’s like a million jokes to help you ride through. I hope everybody joins us for that.”

Because the Sonic episode literally just aired and this was the first that many were hearing of the show coming to a close, it wasn’t entirely certain whether something had been miscommunicated, but today Jones-Quartey took to his personal Twitter account to clear up any confusion.

Please don't spread the rumor that it was my choice to end OK KO! Let's Be Heroes. It wasn't. However, CN gave us the bad news early enough that we were able to spend this season doing our planned ending. I'm proud of what we're making and I can't wait for you to see it! pic.twitter.com/DxZHzxhJDi — ianjq (@ianjq) August 8, 2019

If you’ve been keeping up with OK K.O.!’s more recent arcs that have become somewhat more serious in tone, then Jones-Quartey’s tweet makes a lot more sense. The show’s felt as if it was in the process of moving into a new phase of its story that the team was more than excited to get into. Unfortunately, it seems as if that shift was necessary because the network decided it was time to bring things to a close.