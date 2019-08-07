OnePlus 7T Rumours With Continue With News of an October Reveal

The company is yet to confirm the existence of a T edition, but a leak suggests that it will roll out this October 15.

The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro made their debut in June and May respectively, and the existence of the Pro version apparently hasn't deterred OnePlus from its usual pattern of launching a flagship smartphone earlier in the year followed by a more powerful T iteration some months later, if the leaks are to be believed.

We've already seen some photos of the OnePlus 7T Pro - or at least a handset that posters are claiming is the 7T Pro - and now we have an supposed launch date for the handset from Twitter leaker Max J.

From what we've seen so far - assuming the photos are actually of this smartphone and that it really does exist - it's pretty similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro in terms of hardware, with a slightly larger speaker grille. As is the norm for T editions, the biggest upgrades will be on the inside.

The 7T Pro will likely house the Snapdragon 855 chipset or the upgraded Snapdragon 855 Plus, which would be more in line with what we'd expect from OnePlus and its T handsets. That's all we can speculate on for now because OnePlus has kept schtum.

You can read our review of the OnePlus 7 Pro right here which is worth doing, because if the 7T isn't offering that much of an upgrade, you might want to stick with the older, cheaper Pro than fork out for the 7T. [TechRadar]