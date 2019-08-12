OnePlus Announces World's Most Obvious Name for its TV

OnePlus has kept schtum about its upcoming new telly for the most part, but today, the company unveiled the name of its new smart TV, which will absolutely blow you away. The OnePlus TV. Stunning.

We've been referring to the TV by that name for some time now, as it did the job as a placeholder, and you all knew what we were talking about. OnePlus on the other hand, opened up the naming of its first smart TV to the public and I can't even imagine the quality of the entries is this cracker was the one to emerge victorious. It's likely the company had already settled on the name and didn't want to stray too far into the realms of whimsy.

"Yes, we are going to call our very first smart TV product 'OnePlus TV' – simple yet to-the-point – as we believe there's no other name that can best represent our value, vision and pride than naming it with our own brand," reads the announcement.

Are you ready for the OnePlus TV? Learn more about the name and logo of our very first smart TV. https://t.co/CuGAfSiMdV pic.twitter.com/TOwM0fpn2b — OnePlus (@oneplus) August 14, 2019

Apparently there was a a slew of "creative names" to wade through, but OnePlus TV won out because it was true to the company's "core values."

OnePlus also unveiled the logo for the new TV, which is equally basic, and "inspired by classic geometric progression" to bring the "aesthetics of 'symmetry' and 'unity'".

Last week, the sizes of the OnePlus TV were leaked via model numbers which includes 43", 55", 65" and 75".

The TV is expected to launch in India first in 2020, with a western launch to be confirmed sometime after that.