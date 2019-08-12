Oppo Boss Says the Company Is Launching a Smartwatch Next Year

Oppo's VP Shen Yiren has confirmed that the company will be entering the world of smartwatches next year.

Posting on Chinese social network Weibo, Yiren says the company is looking at launching its smartwatch in the latter half of 2020, and that the typical circular design will probably be booted in favour of a rectangle, for the purpose of having more screen available. Like getting a rectangular pizza, rather than a round one. Plus it has that extra slice in the middle.

He also touched on the release of noise-cancelling headphones from the company, that we'll be seeing this year apparently.

Oppo has been going hard with its smartphone technology recently, with the unveiling of its under-screen camera tachnology, and slightly curvier curved screen.

It'll be interesting to see what kind of innovations it has up its sleeve for smartwatches, so Oppo has definitely piqued our interest.