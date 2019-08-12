Pick up a Microsoft Surface 2 for Less Than a Tenner at Currys PC World if You're an a Level Student

It's A-level results day, and Currys PC World is really getting into the spirit of things by offering 10 students the chance to get a Surface 2 for 99 per cent off the usual price of £879.

Yep, that's just £8.79 for a brand new laptop, which is "the price of a pizza" according to the retailer. My typical pizza bill is significantly more than that because I am a growing woman who needs mounds of cheese and pineapple served to me on freshly-baked dough, not some joke of a personal pizza with just half a slice for over a fiver.

This one is only for those of you who have actually passed, with the requirement being that you send proof of your results to enter for a chance at getting this insane discount. You'll need to send over the relevant details by 11.59pm on August 22, after which 10 winners will be announced.

"We are delighted to be able to help students celebrate their A level results this year," said Currys PC World category manager, James Tyne. "By reducing the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 to just £8.79, 10 lucky students will now be able to set themselves up ahead of enrolling in university in September. We also have student savings across all surface devices for those who missed out on the deal but are still preparing to go to university.”

Those additional savings include a 10 per cent off Student Deal across all Surface devices, as well as 10 per cent off the Microsoft Surface 2 and Book 2 which is in effect right now.

You can find out more about how to apply right here.

If your results have been less than optimal, Pot Noodle is running a promotion until 4pm today that could see you nab yourself a trip around the world.

For everyone else, regardless of your results, there's free chicken at Nandos and KFC.