Pot Noodle Wants to Send You Around the World if You Got Shitty A-Level Results

Pot noodle is opening a special hotline today for those of you who failed to make the grade for your university of choice, offering you the chance to bugger off around the world instead.

The potline - which is a flagrant abuse of the word "pot", and frankly you shouldn't be getting people's hopes up like that - is live right now, and you have until 4pm to call 0203 773 4878 upon which you'll discover all of the information Pot Noodle wants from you, that you then have to email over to potnoodle@wcommunications.co.uk, begging the question as to why you have to call anyone in the first place.

The details you'll be asked to provide include proof that you didn't make it into the uni you had your heart set on, so you can relive that pang of disappointment all over again, and some spiel about why you want to bugger off round the world on a free holiday.

"At Pot Noodle, we’re always looking for ways to connect people with exciting new experiences – whether that be at university or beyond," said Pot Noodle brand manager, Lena Portchmouth.

"While results day can often be joyous, there’s plenty of students who unfortunately might not secure a spot at the university of their choice. Pot Noodle is here to remind them that many life enriching opportunities can exist outside of the lecture hall. Life’s too short to be stuck behind a desk, going through the motions.

“Fork that! It’s time to grab life by the noodles and take a leap of faith.”

If that kind of on-brand, noodle-inspired twaddle doesn't get you raring to take life by the short and curlies, then I don't know what will.

As with Walkers' free holiday promotion just a couple of months back, the locations you'll be visiting have been "inspired by the flavours of Pot Noodle’s new Asian Street Style range," and includes Japan and Malaysia.

There are five Round the World tickets to be won, and you have 12 months to use yours after being notified of winning. Five stopovers are included as part of the promo, but anything above and beyond that is coming out of your own pocket. You can find the full terms and conditions here.