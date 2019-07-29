Robert Picardo Says He Could Sign Up for Star Trek: Picard's Second Season

It gives me all the joy in the world that Star Trek: Picard is starting to feel like Star Trek: Voyager 2: Seven and the Doctor’s Electric Boogaloo.

Speaking to Trekkie Girls at London Film and Comic Con over the weekend, Picardo – who of course played both Voyager’s Emergency Medical Hologram, the Doctor, and said Hologram’s creator, Starfleet scientist Louis Zimmerman, in Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine – revealed that he had been approached by CBS to appear in the second season of the upcoming Star Trek: Picard:

I am pleased that they (CBS) have expressed interest in me. They have reached out to my agent about next season. So I’m looking forward to seeing what it is. As you know I play two characters, primarily the Doctor but also Lewis Zimmerman.

Nothing’s official yet – even Picardo acknowledged that it was all early days, and nothing had been agreed. But with Troi, Riker, Data, Seven, and even Hugh the Borg coming back for season one, the question becomes why not?