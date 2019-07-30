Ryanair Accidentally Accumulated Too Many Staff

Budget airline Ryanair is preparing for a wave of job cuts, with up to 900 staff potentially facing redundancy. Pilots and cabin crew make up the numbers, with the boss preparing two waves of job losses in late 2019 and 2020.

Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary seems to have accidentally acquired too many employees thanks to not as many as anticipated resigning or retiring, as he told staff in a video message that: "We already have a surplus of over 500 pilots and some 400 cabin crew, because resignations have dried up to effectively zero since January of 2019."

600 are to go before the summer of 2020, after the first wave of cuts this September. O'Leary has agreed to share some of the pain himself, though, as he's handed himself a 50 per cent pay cut as part of a refreshed job contract. He also warned that delays in delivering orders of the troubled Boeing 737 Max will impact on the business too, leaving it relying on its older, less efficient airlines, while Boeing works to rebuild trust in the plane. [Sky News]