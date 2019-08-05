Ryanair Now Has Striking Pilots to Deal With

Flying with Ryanair is set to become extra traumatic and perhaps even literally impossible this summer, as the airline's pilots are planning a couple of strikes to prove various points with the boss.

Two all-outs of UK-based Ryanair pilots are planned, a two-dayer for 22-23 August and another three-dayer covering 2-4 September, with representative union the British Airline Pilots Association saying the action is the culmination of decades' worth of frustration at the airline's refusal to do business with unions.

BALPA's list of grievances include: "...pensions; loss of license insurance; maternity benefits; allowances; and a fair, transparent, and consistent pay structure," with the union saying Ryanair "cannot understand how to go about working with us constructively" and is seemingly incapable of negotiating in a sensible fashion.

BALPA's general secretary Brian Strutton said: "We have had no formal offer from Ryanair and it is imperative that we resolve this dispute urgently to avoid strike action. No pilot wants to spoil the public's travel plans but at the moment it seems we have no choice." [BALPA via BBC]