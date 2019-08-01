Samsung All But Confirms the Galaxy Note 10 Will get 'Superfast Charge' Technology

Last month a leak claimed that Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 would launch with support for 45W fast charging, even if the charger in the box would only support 25W. Now it seems that there was a modicum of truth to that rumour, which Samsung has all but confirmed by itself.

Samsung is known to host 'Galaxy First Look' events in New York whenever it launches a new phone, and the invites to this year's event spills a few secrets according to XDA Developers. Specifically "Intelligent Battery, Superfast Charge, Wireless Powershare, the next-generation S-Pen, and so much more".

It's no confirmation that the Note 10 will indeed support 45W fast charging, but it does mean it should have faster charging than the 'Adaptive Fast Charging' on the S10. 25W Superfast Charge has already launched on the S10 5G and A80, so we can assume the Note 10 will at least be on par with those phones.

Of course intelligent battery and wireless powershare aren't new, since they launched on the S10 range, and it's no surprise that the S-Pen is getting some improvements. Word is those improvements include longer battery life, Air Motion gestures, and more Air Mouse features for Samsung's DeX feature.

The Galaxy Unpacked event begins tomorrow at 9pm BST, and we'll be covering all the biggest stories of the night right here on Giz UK.