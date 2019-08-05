Samsung Explains Why the Headphone Jack Has Been Scrapped From Its Note 10 Range

It's official. As suspected, Samsung has unceremoniously dropped the headphone jack from its Note 10 series of handsets and the reason is a load of old todgers. Space.

The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ boast a slimline, 7.9mm thickness, but you could totally still fit a nice little hole in the bottom, primed and ready for a 3.5mm jack, but despite taking the piss out of Apple and its dongles for getting rid of the feature, Samsung has done away with it to bring you other features you couldn't give two shits about instead.

Speaking to The Verge, a spokesperson for the company explained that the slightly larger battery is the culprit for taking up the extra space, and that as a result of its absence, haptic feedback has been improved because the there's one less gaping hole to contend with.

What a complete and utter load of twaddle. If you can carve out a nook for a giant S-Pen you can pop in a tiny hole for a headphone jack, and no one is going to give a toss about battery size surely, if you can charge up your phone in 30 minutes anyway.

It seems like the big brands are eager to bump popular and useful features for reasons that boil down to flogging crappy peripherals with their handsets.