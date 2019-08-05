Samsung Finally Clears up the Confusion Around the Galaxy Note 10 5G Model

If you watched Samsung's Unpacked last night and have been left scratching your head over which handset is and isn't available in a 5G variant, you're not the only one. Happily, we finally have the answer.

During the event, a slide displaying both smartphones' US pricing popped up, and lo and behold, we saw 5G options for both the Galaxy Note 10+ and the Galaxy Note 10, which contradicted what we'd already been told about the Note 10 series. So that was annoying.

However, it's now come to light that there is indeed a 5G variant of the Note 10, but it'll only be available in South Korea, which makes you wonder why Samsung bothered to even mention it at Unpacked with US pricing, but perhaps fucking with people is just too much fun to resist.

That means that the Note 10 series consists of the Note 10, the Note 10+, and the Note 10+ 5G in everywhere that isn't South Korea. A bit of unnecessary silly buggering going on there, but at least that's been cleared up.

You can find out everything you need to know about the new Galaxy Note 10 smartphones right here, including the pricing, and you can even pre-order now ready for launch on August 23. [The Verge]