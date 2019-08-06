Samsung Finally Stops Pushing Mobile VR With the Galaxy Note 10 Series

It looks like Samsung has decided to stop flogging the dead horse that is mobile VR, with the Note 10 series dropping support for the Gear VR.

I guess all that talk of re-branding the Gear VR as Galaxy VR a couple of months back was as pointless as the kit itself, with the company confirming that neither the Note 10 nor the Note 10+ will support Samsung's mobile peripheral, but a bit of PR speak has left the door open, just in case it mobile VR sees a resurgence, and it wants to hop back onto the bandwagon.

"The Gear VR is not compatible with Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus," said a Samsung spokesperson. “We remain committed to innovating in VR and AR to deliver incredible new experiences to our consumers.”

VR adoption isn't something that's become mainstream just yet, what with the space and hardware it requires to actually get a half decent experience. Now that the novelty is wearing off and it hasn't become a household staple, continuing to pursue it in tandem with mobile platforms seem like a waste of time and resources that could be directed elsewhere. Like making a folding phone that doesn't break right out of the box. Or investing in a roll of stickers that warns customers not to peel off the protective layer. Mobile VR is nonsense, is what I'm getting at.