Samsung Galaxy Note 10: All The Leaks And Rumours So Far [Updated]

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 launch is imminent, though the leaks sure have been flowing for a few months now.

We know they might not be 100 per centaccurate, but we are also aware of how thirsty you lot are for the Note series. So here's what we've heard so far.

The majority of the info out in the wild so far comes from acclaimed leaker @OnLeaks.

Here comes your first complete look at the #Samsung #GalaxyNote10! As usual, 360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of my Friends over @91mobiles -> https://t.co/wd8FFP9ioD pic.twitter.com/vM4rJPFIZt — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) June 6, 2019

In terms of the announcement itself, word on the street is that the Note 10 will launch in New York again on August 7.

Design

August 6:

Another leak seems to confirm the removal of the headphone jack. Instead, it looks like there will be a USB-C to 3.55m dongle in its place instead.

July 1:

The first alleged images of the Note 10 have leaked on YouTube. In addition to 'confirming' the central Infinity-0 display, the pictures show the left-aligned vertical camera setup at the back.

The boot screen also tells us that the pro variant of the Galaxy Note 10 will be called the Note 10+.

June 24:

There's now a report that the regular version of the Galaxy Note 10 won't have a MicroSD slot. So if you're thirsty for that extra storage, you may need to pony up for the Pro version.

There's also a possibility that we won't see much change in the S Pen from last year.

June 21:

It's looking like this may be the first Note series phone to not have a headphone jack. And while it makes sense for the times, we are sad.

There has also been talk over on Android Police about Samsung changing its mind in regards to including faux buttons instead of real ones for the Note 10.

Apparently there may have been a plan to get rid of the physical power and volume buttons at one stage, but they are definitely back on the menu. Considering that Ice Universe already rejected the fake button rumour a little while ago, this leak may actually check out.

June 19:

Notorious leaked Ice Universe has tweeted out a few images of alleged screen protectors for both the Note 10 and Not 10 Pro.

In addition to the differences in size, the screen protectors reveal where the in-screen fingerprint sensors will live.

Compare the size of Note10 and Note Pro pic.twitter.com/XWsEEDVjY1 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 18, 2019

The second tweet also highlights the previously rumoured centre-orientated Infinity-0 display:

Galaxy Note10 Pro's screen cover, which is more realistic than all previous protective films, please prevail. pic.twitter.com/NZsi807Eas — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 18, 2019

June 12:

Perhaps the most significant rumour so far is that the Note 10 may be the first device in the Note series to have a plus/pro edition, thus following in the footsteps of the S series.

The Plus version of the Note 10 will supposedly have a 6.75-inch display and will measure 162.3 x 77.4 x 7.9mm. It's also said to be 8.55mm thick. C

Comparatively, the regular Note 10 will apparently be just 6.3-inches.

Both versions will likely have curved edges, an in-screen fingerprint sensors and an Infinity-0 (aka hole punch) display to house the front facing camera. Unlike the S10 series it seems that we will be getting a single hole that is located in the centre top of the device.

It has also been whispered that the dedicated Bixby button will be disappearing. In fact, there has been a rumour that there will be no physical buttons at all on the plus variant, but leaker Ice Universe has reportedly refuted that claim.

Cameras

August 6:

According to various spec leaks we could be looking at a 12MP primary lens, 12MP telephoto and 16MP wide lens. Meanwhile, the front-facing camera is said to be 10MP.

Speaking of the selfie cam, it also might be getting a night mode.

June 12:

We don't have megapixel details as yet but it appears that the Note 10 may have a triple rear camera setup that will be vertically aligned down the left corner of the device (as opposed to horizontally across the centre like the S10 series).

An apparent case leak may also back up this claim:

Galaxy Note10 protective case 3D image pic.twitter.com/CY9jYTULYs — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 11, 2019

The Pro versions is said to also be receiving a fourth Time of Flight lens.

As for the front-facing camera it will most likely be a single lens only.

Specs

July 26:

An alleged Verizon leak has seemed to confirm a 5G variant of the Note 10. While we don't know if it will be coming to Australia, it seems likely considering Telstra's push towards 5G and its current partnership with Samsung.

June 12:

When it comes to specs we know even less, but 91Mobiles has speculated that the Note 10 will come with a Snapdragon 855 provessor (or Exynos 9820 for us Aussies), 128GB storage, 6GB RAM and 45W fast-charging support.

Unsurprisingly, the devices will run on Android 9 out of the box.

@OnLeaks also partnered with PriceBaba to create some renders based on his alleged information - one of which is in the header image.



Image: PriceBaba

Pricing

Potential pricing leaked in mid-July. According to sources the 226GB version will cost €999, with the Plus version coming in at €1,149.

However, another leak this week suggested that the Note 10 will be priced at €949, while the 256GB Note 10+ will set you back €1099, which will be hiked up to €1199 for 512GB. You can read more here.

As always, it's important to take rumours and alleged leaks with a grain of salt. They may not end up being accurate but they sure are fun to follow in the lead up to a device launch.

We'll let you know when we hear more and will keep you posted with all the facts once the Galaxy Note 10 drops in August. [PriceBaba]

Gizmodo Australia is gobbling up the news in a different timezone, so check them out if you need another Giz fix.