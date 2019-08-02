Full Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Specs Seemingly Just Leaked

Tomorrow is the day Samsung launches the Note 10 at Galaxy Unpacked, and as is the way with all these things that means all the specs just leaked. And there are some things you aren't going to like, whether you're a Samsung fan or not.

The specs, plus an official looking image, come from serial leaker Evan Blass. His tweets are currently protected, but followers can see what he has and some of you might not like it. First here's one of the images, showcasing the Note 10 and Note10+ in full:

And here are those specs:

Some of these specs don't add up, however. For starters it claims that the Note 10 has a 1440 x 3040 display, but only has FHD+ resolution. Full HD is 1080, so it's impossible to have a 1440 pixel width and still be full HD. This list also claims the phones will have the same pixel density (502ppi) despite the Note 10+ having a larger screen. Even if the resolution was the same, the fact that the screen is bigger would mean the pixel density is lower.

So someone has been a bit liberal with the copy/paste and messed up, or these specs are a crock of shit. If you need another example see the claim the Note 10 has a quad camera system with a depth sensor, despite the above image clearly showing three lenses and a flash. Both Note 10+ models, on the other hand, have something else added - presumably the depth sensing modules.

It's impossible to say what's right and what's not with these, though it does corroborate rumours from earlier today that the Note 10+ will have 45W fast charging while the base Note 10 will only have 25W. There's no mention of the other big rumours either, which claimed that Samsung may be removing the headphone jack and microSD card slot.

The rest of the specs are believable, though, since they're only a small step up from the Note 9 and S10 - which is typical of the current phone release cycle. And we still have Bixby to complain about, and no doubt the button will be coming along for the ride as ever.

We'll all find out for sure tomorrow evening, though, when the Galaxy Unpacked event kicks off at 9pm BST. [TechRadar]