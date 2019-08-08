Samsung is Reportedly Working on a Beast of a Smartphone Battery With a 6000mAh Capacity

A photo has emerged from Samsung's South Korean test lab of a smartphone battery with a total capacity of 5830 mAh.

The battery is apparently intended for the manufacturer's Galaxy M20S that's expected to launch in India next month. The Galaxy M20 is a budget handset for the Indian market, with the M20S being the next iteration that hasn't been officially announced yet, but is almost certainly going to rolling out as the successor to the M20.

Image credit: Galaxy Club

The M20's battery is already pretty beefy, at 5,000mAh, and provides 101 hours of audio playback. Provided it doesn't blow up, the battery could also make its way into the western market with the Galaxy Fold.

For now though, we'll have to make do with the Galaxy Note 10+'s 4,300 mAh battery.

On the official side of things, Samsung announced its partnership with Xiaomi this week that sees the companies team up to work on a new smartphone camera that they claim is on a par with a "high-end DSLR camera" when it comes to resolution. It's speculated that we'll see it make its debut in the Xiaomi Mix 4 before it comes to a Samsung device, but we'll have to wait and see. [Trusted Reviews]