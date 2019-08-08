Samsung's Galaxy Note 10+ Beats the Pants off the OnePlus 7 Pro When It Comes to Charging Speeds

YouTube channel Gadgets Portal pitted the Galaxy Note+, the OnePlus 7 Pro, and the iPhone XS Max against one another to test the battery charging speeds of the handsets.

The battery on Samsung's Note 10+ has a 4,300 mAh capacity and supports 45W superfast charging, although it comes bundled with a 25W charger in the box. Yet somehow it's managed to beat the OnePlus's 7 Pro's 4,000mAh battery and its superfast 30W speed. Apple's XS Max has a 3,174mAh battery with fast charging that claims to juice up your phone to 50 per cent in just 30 minutes. Spoiler alert: it performed like shit.

After 10 minutes, the Note 10+ was at 20 per cent, the 7 Pro was at 24 per cent, and the iPhone XS Max was sitting at just 11 per cent. Taking the battery size and charging speeds into account, none of this is unexpected.

After 20 minutes, the Note 10+ was juiced up to 42 per cent, but the 7 Pro was still leading the way with 44 per cent, with the XS Max trailing behind with 23 per cent. Even though the amount the battery was souped up was marginally lower for the Note 10+ compared to the 7 Pro, taking into account the battery size, the charging speed was actually faster at this point.

Its time to shine was at the 30 minute mark with 63 per cent battery life compared to the 7 Pro's 59 per cent. The iPhone XS Max, which should have been half full at this point, was charged up to 34 per cent. For shame.

All in all, the total charging time for all three handsets was one hour and five minutes for the Galaxy Note 10+, one hour and 25 minutes for the OnePlus 7 Pro, and two hours and three minutes for the XS Max, which is just embarrassing.

As you can see from video's handy graph (pictured above), the OnePlus 7 Pro started off with a faster charging speed but was overtaken by the Galaxy Note 10+ at the 30 minute mark. The OnePlus 7 Pro slowed down sooner as the battery neared capacity, while the drop off for the Note 10+ kicked in later - although you can see it had a cheeky little surge at 95 per cent capacity.

And let's not forget the Note 10+ actually supports 45W superfast charging - Samsung just neglected to pop a 45W charger in the box but happily, you can go through the trouble of buying one and incur the additional cost of around £35.

So if time is a precious resource for you, go and pre-order a Galaxy Note 10+ I guess, which you can read all about here.