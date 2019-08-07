Samsung's Newest Smartphone Camera Will Reportedly Feature in the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 First

Samsung and Xiaomi have teamed up to create a swanky new smartphone camera that will reportedly make its debut on the Xiaomi Mix 4.

The news was dropped this morning via an announcement from Samsung, while Twitter leaker Ice Universe has reported that Xiaomi gets dibs on its debut, while Samsung will roll it out afterwards in the S11.

The 108MP Isocell Bright HMX offers ultra-high resolution that's on par with a "high-end DSLR camera" and with its huge 1/1.33-inch sensor, it boasts "exceptional photos even in extreme lighting conditions". When it comes to video, you're looking at an impressive 6K 30fps.

"Through close collaboration with Xiaomi, ISOCELL Bright HMX is the first mobile image sensor to pack over 100 million pixels and delivers unparalleled color reproduction and stunning detail with advanced Tetracell and ISOCELL Plus technology," said Yongin Park, executive vice president of sensor business at Samsung Electronics.

"For ISOCELL Bright HMX, Xiaomi and Samsung have worked closely together from the early conceptual stage to production that has resulted in a groundbreaking 108Mp image sensor," added Xiaomi co-founder and president, Lin Bin. "We are very pleased that picture resolutions previously available only in a few top-tier DSLR cameras can now be designed into smartphones

"As we continue our partnership, we anticipate bringing not only new mobile camera experiences but also a platform through which our users can create unique content.”

The sensor will go into mass production this month, although neither company has actually clarified whose handset we'll see it featured in first.