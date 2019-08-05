Scientists Recommend Staring Down the Seagulls

The aggressive seagulls of the nation's coastlines don't like being stared at, apparently, with researchers from Exeter University finding that making eye contact with the chip-stealing birds puts them off lunging for our food and scraps.

The amazing bit of science that found this out was researchers putting a bag of chips on the ground, then staring at the birds to see if they'd be warned off by the old human stink-eye. And it worked, with many birds in the vicinity of staring humans taking longer – around an additional 21 seconds – to pounce on the food. Some wouldn't go in for a nibble at all. They're wary when we're watching. They've seen what humans have done. They've seen the stripped chicken carcasses in the bin bags. That's what happens if you're caught.

The study's lead author Madeleine Goumas hasn't worked out exactly what they're thinking yet, though, and explained: "We didn't examine why individual gulls were so different – it might be because of differences in 'personality' and some might have had positive experiences of being fed by humans in the past – but it seems that a couple of very bold gulls might ruin the reputation of the rest." [University of Exeter via Sky News]

Image credit: Unsplash