Scotrail Says Free Train Station Toilets are Too Dangerous

Scotland's rail operator Scotrail won't be making some of its train station toilets free to use, thanks to British Transport Police warning that such a move may increase anti-social behaviour at several stations.

Scotrail was investigating the removal of fees for using the toilets at four of the larger stations it manages – Glasgow Queen Street, Aberdeen, Inverness and Fort William – which would've joined the Network Rail-operated mainline stations of Edinburgh Waverley and Glasgow Central in removing toilet fees, in keeping with the celebrated path Network Rail's been on for some time.

The four Scottish stations won't be removing their barriers or setting them to free spin, though, with Scotrail saying: "After carrying out full safety assessments, gaining feedback from industry partners and assessing the long-term costs, it was established that removing charges was not a viable option." [BBC]