Stoke Grandad's Secret 1960s Comic Haul Goes to Auction

65-year-old Reginald Clay passed away in March of this year, with one of his final requests being that his surviving family raid the "special cupboard" he had up in the loft that contained his comic collection. And it was significantly more impressive a personal anthology than a few battered issues of Beano and some Roy of the Rovers annuals.

Reg was a secret Marvel early adopter back in the 1960s and also had the sort of personality that meant he looked after his stuff as a child and didn't draw cocks on all the spreadeagled men; meaning his surviving family is now atop a potentially enormous pile of cash generated by the likes of the very first standalone X-Men comic fresh from Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's imaginations in 1963, the initial appearance of Daredevil in 1964, and many other first-appearance comics heralding the invention of Juggernaut, Quicksilver, the Sentinels, Toad and more.

Reg's son-in-law said the family knew he had a few decent issues from the 60s, but was unaware of the senses-shattering enormity of the haul, and explained: "We had no idea he had so many. They were stored in a special cupboard in his loft and we didn't expect to see so many. He had mentioned to us that he had the first edition of the X-Men but that was all."

Reg's haul is off to owners new as part of a larger comic sale organised by auctioneer Richard Winterton, with bids closing on August 8. [Richard Winterton via Birmingham Mail]