Sure Apple, Whatever

Apple still hasn’t set an official day for its annual autumn product launch event (aka iPhone Day), but that hasn’t stopped leaks and rumours from shedding light on what we might see some time in early September.

But one thing that’s still mostly a guess are the official names for Apple’s upcoming batch of iPhones. However, based on a stock list from smartphone case maker ESR (discovered by iPhonesoft.fr), the general consensus is that the next products in the iPhone family will be called the iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Case maker confirms iPhone 11 name, the iPhone 11 Pro won't be the biggest, however https://t.co/WwDaNz4F9c — GSMArena.com (@gsmarena_com) August 14, 2019

While these aren’t exactly the most intriguing or eye-catching names, by simplifying its naming scheme, Apple could eliminate some consumer confusion now that the iPhone portfolio has expanded to three new phones every year instead just two.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 11 looks to be the replacement for the iPhone XR, which should continue to be the “entry-level” phone in Apple’s smartphone lineup. Meanwhile the iPhone 11 Pro will succeed the iPhone XS as Apple’s smaller, but still a very premium option.

The one that sort of throws a wrench into things is the 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max, which seems like a mash-up of tags and monikers from Apple’s phone and laptop lines.

While this isn’t really the first time people have theorised that Apple could add the “Pro” tag to the iPhone line, an accessory maker having the confidence to list the next iPhone as the iPhone 11 in their internal records does add a little bit of weight to previous reports.

Of course, none of this means much until Tim Apple, I mean, Tim Cook gets on stage and officially announces the name of the next iPhone to the world. Personally, I think this leaked naming scheme is a little boring and somewhat clunky, but it works, even if the next batch will technically be the 13th generation of Apple’s iPhones.

Featured image: Alex Cranz (Gizmodo)