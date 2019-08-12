The New Sky Go App Lets You Watch Your Recordings on the Go

Sky has launched an update to its Sky Go App for Sky TV customers that lets you watch all your favourite bits of telly - even recordings - on the go.

The latest version of the app sees the existing Sky Q and Sky Go app features merge for the ultimate convenience. The overhauled design and features includes a new UI with "simple, one-touch destinations" for your TV guide, browsing, downloads, and whatnot. The Browse page itself now groups content across all channels by theme and genre. You'll get personalised Sky Cinema recommendations, based on your viewing habits, and Sky Q customers can peruse their recordings on the dedicated page.

The app also has "enhanced accessibility and better navigation features" for the visually impaired so it'll be easier to navigate, with voiceover giving you a description of everything you're clicking on to make it easier to use the app. You can also bump up the font size without "losing functionality" - so I don't know what kind of sorry state the app was in before if this is news - as well as inverting colours.

All of this sounds pretty basic, so well done Sky for catching up to the slew of features a number of its competitors and other streaming apps already offer.

The update will be rolled out in phases over the summer on iOS, Android, Amazon Fire devices, PC, Mac, and the and Amazon app store. According to Sky, customers will be able to update their existing app, or download it from the App Store and on Google Play.

Now for all of the caveats. If you want to have access to the recording functionality, you'll need to be a Sky Q customer. You'll need a Sky Go Extra subscription to download any content on the app, and the content accessible to Sky Mobile customers is dependent upon their existing subscription. Because who's looking for the convenience of a single app that does everything these days when you can juggle multiple subscriptions to the same company that will affect the app's features and functionality?

Keep that crazy hellscape to yourself.