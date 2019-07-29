The New Trailer for The Hunt is Gory, Scary, and a Little Too Real

The cryptic first teaser for Craig Zobel’s The Hunt set the stage for something terrifying: a world where humans hunt others for sport. It’s a preposterous premise, of course – and it’s one that’s done before. In this trailer, though, we truly see a world divided and that makes the gore and scares even worse. It feels like something that could really happen.

Directed by Zobel and co-written by Damon Lindelof, The Hunt stars Glow’s Betty Gilpin as one of a group of strangers mysteriously kidnapped only to realise they’re being hunted for sport. Check out the very revealing trailer.

One thing that’s not made apparent in the trailer is what connects each group of people. What do the people hunting and people being hunted have in common? Is it just money?

Not from what we’ve heard – which is that there’s also a political affiliation, giving the film’s basic “us vs. them” mentality, as seen in the trailer, an even deeper sort of horror.

The Hunt, which co-stars Hilary Swank, Ike Barinholtz, and Emma Roberts, opens September 27.