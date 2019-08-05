The Note 10+ 5G is Just a Note 10 With 5G Added

Earlier this year Samsung released its first 5G smartphone in the form of the Galaxy S10 5G - a separate phone that had extra features that weren't present on the S10 or S10+. Now the Note 10+ will be getting a 5G variant, but the difference is that it's the same as the 4G Note 10+. The only difference is that it works with 5G networks.

Well I say the same, the 5G model has an extra 200 mAh of battery capacity, rising from 4,300 mAh to 4,500 mAh. In other words it has a bit of a boost to handle the extra power drain 5G is likely to cause, and hopefully means it's lasts the same amount of time as the 4G model. Other than that there's nothing special, and means you should only pick one up if you're close to getting 5G coverage in your area.

Availability is still TBA, as is the price. We'll update when we know more.