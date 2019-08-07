The OnePlus 7T Pro October Launch Date is Apparently Horse Shit

Earlier today, a Twitter leaker (Tweaker, as we shall now call them) stated that the OnePlus 7T Pro would have an October 15 release date, but a source with more details has called bullshit.

Max J usually reports on Samsung news, but tweeted that the OnePlus 7T Pro - which hasn't officially been announced yet - would be launching on October 15. Since then, TechRadar has reported that a source "close to the matter" has whispered in its ear to tell the website that this is most definitely not the case.

What the source didn't confirm was an actual release date, or even whether we'd see the phone at all, given that OnePlus launched the OnePlus 7 alongside the OnePlus 7 Pro, rather than a single flagship followed later in the year by a T variant, as it usually does.

So we could potentially see a OnePlus 7T Pro this October or November, which is when the company normally releases its 'T' smartphones, or not.

We have no idea, is what I'm saying. But we do know that the smartphone - if it even exists - will not be launching on that one specific date in October, and for that, you're welcome.